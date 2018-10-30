2019 Lexus ES 350 Shows up at SEMA 2018 With Full Wine Cooler in Its Trunk

This year’s annual SEMA Show officially kicked off Tuesday and will be gracing the Las Vegas Convention Center with a flurry of eclectic concept cars through Nov. 2. For Lexus, that means showing off a dark red 2019 Lexus ES 350 with a fully functional wine cooler installed in the vehicle’s trunk capable of accommodating seven bottles of wine.

The cooler is situated in a compartment below the trunk floor, and located deep enough to keep a minimum of six bottles of wine safely situated and temperature regulated, Digital Trends reports. Since wine is meant to be shared, Lexus installed a separate compartment next to the cooler which can hold up to four wine glasses. Additionally, the carmaker made sure to include a bottle-sized recess beside it in order to bring a seventh bottle along.

Since design is just as important to the Lexus brand as nifty features and their functionality, this customized trunk compartment was conceived with the kind of class and sophistication one would expect from a wine-infused addition. Let’s take a look at the oak barrel flooring and framing on the sides, shall we?