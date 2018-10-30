Honda Reveals Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept at SEMA 2018 

Now in its second-generation, the Honda midsize pickup truck known as the Ridgeline, joins a lineup of products that include ATVs, generators, and marine engines. In a 2018 SEMA Show mashup, Honda took a Ridgeline and a Pioneer 1000 side by side to create the ultimate Honda ATV concept. The Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept is ready to attack the sand dunes of the world.

The Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept is based on a modified Ridgeline body and suspension. The bed area and tailgate are custom design pieces that would look right on the Pioneer 1000. The Pioneer 1000 side by side did donate a set of doors for this project, replacing the stock Ridgeline doors.