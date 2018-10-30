2019 Ford GT Carbon Series: Losing Weight So You Don't Have To

What's New: Ford calls the GT Carbon Series the lightest of the road-legal GTs, eliminating almost 40 pounds from its original form. Many have called the GT something of a porker with a dry weight of 3,054 pounds, making any weight elimination crucial, but this isn't just any weight the Carbon Series sheds: It's mostly unsprung weight. Lightweight rotating mass pays dividends when it comes to performance, as it improves acceleration, braking, cornering, and efficiency by far greater margins than can be achieved with lightweight bodywork.

Carbon fiber wheels and titanium lug nuts make up much of the weight reduction, though a vented polycarbonate hatch contributes, as does a titanium exhaust. The Carbon Series also loses cupholders and the driver's side storage bin, but it keeps the radio and air conditioning so drivers can enjoy the GT Carbon Series' interior, adorned in more bare carbon fiber than any other model.