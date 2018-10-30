Nissan Shows off 400-Horsepower, Twin-Turbo 'Project Clubsport' 370Z at SEMA 2018

Nissan is bringing a modified 370Z packing 400 horsepower to Sin City for this year's SEMA show. The automaker is focused on showcasing the enthusiast-centric approach to its iconic Z-car platform by utilizing man factory and aftermarket sourced elements to build the very orange show car.

Dubbed "Project Clubsport 23," this 2012 Nissan 370Z ditches the manufacturer-equipped 350 horsepower 3.7-liter V-6 for the more compact VR30DDTT, a 3.0L twin turbo V-6 found in the Infiniti Q50 and Q60, rated for 400 horsepower.

Since the VR30DDTT could only be sourced from vehicles with automatic transmission, a custom clutch setup had to be designed in order to retain the 370z's factory six-speed manual transmission. For this, the builders looked to MA Motorsports who developed a clutch disc, pressure plate, and flywheel to mate the transmission to the engine. Additional work was performed to ensure that the transmission and engine could "talk" to each other, as the engine was never designed to be used with a manual gearbox.