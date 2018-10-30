Hellcats of SEMA: Mopar Drops 1,000-HP 'Hellephant' Crate Engine, 'Super Charger' Concept to Go With It

What's bigger than a Hellcat and scarier than a Demon? A 426-cubic-inch Hemi engine with a massive 3.0-liter supercharger bolted on to it. Called the "Hellephant," the new crate engine from Mopar has made its debut at the 2018 SEMA show in Las Vegas.

The Hellephant makes a staggering 1,000 horsepower and 950 pound-feet of torque through the supercharged Hemi. It's the first crate engine offered from a mainstream manufacturer to offer 1,000 horsepower...which is, obviously, a lot. The best part of this crate engine setup is that it's a plug-and-play unit, simplifying the swap process for your soon-to-be-uncontrollable project car.

“Our enthusiasts crave power and performance and our new ‘Hellephant’ Mopar Crate Hemi engine and kit deliver huge horsepower and torque in a plug-and-play package that is unique in the industry,” said Steve Beahm, head of parts and service for Mopar.

That means you can order one of these monster pachyderms for your project and get everything you need to get up and running. The engine assembly includes the water pump, flywheel, front sump oil pan, supercharger with throttle body, fuel injectors, and coil packs. The complete kit also includes the powertrain control module, power distribution center, engine wiring harness, chassis harness, accelerator pedal, ground jumper, oxygen sensors, charge air temperature sensors, fuel pump control module, and cam bus interface device. The PCM comes unlocked from Mopar and tuned for the 1,000 horsepower figure.