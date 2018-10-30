Hot Wheels Re-Issues Tesla Roadster Toy to Commemorate SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch

Hot Wheels is celebrating the first car to orbit the sun—and, possibly, the first Hot Wheels car in space—by reissuing a Tesla Roadster casting after Elon Musk's personal EV was sent outside our atmosphere in February. Naturally, the 1:64 scale die-cast is painted a metallic dark red. Unfortunately, there's no spaceman figurine in the driver's seat. Somewhat lost in the excitement of launching the car (and Starman) into space was the small passenger affixed to the dashboard: a Hot Wheels Tesla Roadster. Hot Wheels is happy to share in the celebration, especially considering that 2018 marks the company's 50th anniversary.

The packaging for the toy features a photo of the actual car as seen during the original live stream, with fun quotes like "Greetings from SPACE!" and "1st car to orbit the sun!" Surprisingly, Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster isn't the first "car" launched into space. In fact, it isn't even the first EV to reach the cosmos. That distinction goes to the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV), used during the last three Apollo missions in 1971 and 1972. Like the Tesla Roadster, it seats two, although we're sure that the NASA engineers of yore would have loved to swap the silver-oxide batteries with modern lithium-ion cells.

