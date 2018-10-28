You Can Buy This Low-Mile Dodge Neon SRT-4 ACR in a Bubble for $100K

Or you could buy a Challenger Hellcat from the same brand with three times the horsepower...for $30K less.

By Cam VanDerHorst
craigslist

A Houston-area car enthusiast has listed his 2005 Dodge Neon SRT-4 ACR on Craigslist for the downright shocking price of $100,000. This particularly well-preserved example of the turbocharged sport compact sedan spends its time living in a climate-controlled inflatable bubble, protected from the elements. Appropriately dubbed "Bubbles," the ad states that this particular car is a "World Record First Neon in a Bubble." Odd flex, but OK.

craigslist

While $100,000 is a steep price for what is, admittedly, the mountaintop for Dodge Neons, one could understand an incredibly low-mileage, one-owner car fetching a (substantially lower) premium, especially given the hard life many of these cars led. This example, however, is neither, despite the owner's claims that it is trailered to and from any event it participates in. The Carfax, so generously provided by the seller, lists three owners and an odometer reading of 25,000 miles. The ad also emphatically states that the Neon is bone stock, but the cold air intake seen in the engine bay photo says otherwise.

craigslist

In addition to an optimistic asking price, the seller also exhibits a poor understanding of currency exchange rates, as the bottom of the ad emphatically states that the car is $100,000 US dollars, Euros, or British Pounds Sterling. Perhaps an international Neon enthusiast could use this oversight to get themselves a slightly better deal than us Americans.

craigslist

The bizarre ad and circumstances have left many online to wonder if the ad is some sort of elaborate hoax or some kind of joke. The Drive has reached out to the owner for comment, but they've yet to return our e-mail.

