Supercar Showdown: Bugatti Chiron and Tuned McLaren 720S Face-Off on the Drag Strip

During a recent racing event in Germany, a Bugatti Chiron and tuned McLaren 720S went head-to-head in a fight for the fastest speed. While the 720S has less power, it’s built quite the reputation for holding off cars far more powerful than it is in straight-line contests. However, the Chiron is nothing to mess with, as seen in this recent YouTube video.

Besides being the car Ice-T was driving when he was arrested for toll evasion this week, the McLaren 720S is an internet hero for beating more powerful cars, mainly due to its lightweight construction. This particular twin-turbo 4.0-liter example has been modified to make 861-horsepower, so quite a bit more than the stock 710 hp. On the other hand, the Bugatti Chiron is churning out 1,500 hp, so nothing shy of an act of God is going to tilt this race in the McLaren’s favor—at least initially.