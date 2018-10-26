Turbocharged 2019 Mazda CX-5 Will Start At $34,870, According to Leaked Document

A turbocharged engine will be available for the 2019 Mazda CX-5, if a leaked document posted to Reddit's r/mazda forum is to be believed. The new CX-5 will offer a Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four making 250 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque—but all that turbo goodness looks like it will be limited to the top two trims.

On paper, it's a very healthy upgrade over the naturally aspirated four-banger base engine, which makes 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. If this leaked document is legit, though, the turbo will only be available on two new luxury all-wheel-drive trims, both of which are slotted above the current range-topping Grand Touring trim. They’re called Grand Touring Reserve and Signature, and they're not cheap: the CX-5 GTR will start at $34,870 and the Signature model will set you back at least $36,890. We’re firmly in Cadillac XT4 and Lexus NX pricing territory now.

That sounds like a lot of money to spend on a Mazda compact crossover, but this segment has been steadily moving upmarket for years and Mazda doesn’t have a luxury brand to fall back on for its premium offerings. The document shows these two new trims will bring plenty of features befitting the higher price.

The Grand Touring Reserve trim will supposedly include a head-up display with traffic sign recognition, auto-folding door mirrors, leather seats that are heated front and back and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, and a windshield wiper de-icer. Upgrading to the Signature trim adds 19-inch wheels, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ambient lighting, real wood interior trim, Caturra Brown Nappa leather-trimmed seats, LED interior lighting, and even a trim-specific steering wheel.

That’s a whole lot of luxury for a Mazda if this leaked document is accurate, and there's been no reason to doubt its authenticity. Whether or not it's all worth the price of these new trims with the newly-available turbo is impossible to say without a first-hand look, but it sure would be nice to see the zippy engine available in the lower trims. Time well tell if turbos spread throughout the CX-5 lineup.