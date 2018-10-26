Mail-Bombing Suspect Cesar Sayoc Has Alleged History of Stealing Cars

The south Florida man arrested Friday in connection with the politically-tied mail-bombing campaign that has gripped America all week has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1991, including several arrests for allegedly stealing cars and another for reportedly making a bomb threat after a traffic altercation in 2002, The Drive can report.

Federal authorities took 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc into custody following a tactical operation in the parking lot of an AutoZone in Plantation, Florida on Friday morning. The weeklong spree saw at least 12 devices that appeared to be crude pipe bombs delivered to notable critics of President Donald Trump, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, former president Barack Obama, other prominent Democrats, and CNN's New York headquarters. No formal charges have been filed yet.

Sayoc's criminal record shows he's no stranger to the Florida judicial system. But he's never been sent to prison, racking up felony charges in across various jurisdictions and receiving probation each time. In 1991, Sayoc was arrested and charged with third-degree grand theft for allegedly stealing a car in Broward County; he eventually pled guilty and was sentenced to two years probation.