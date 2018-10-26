2019 Honda Civic Si: A Volume Knob Brings This Civic Closer to Compact Perfection

Topline: A few key updates to the standard Civic are now found in its sporty brother, along with a couple of new color options and a slight price hike.

What’s New: We never thought we’d be this excited about something so small, but the most notable new feature of the 2019 Civic Si is the volume knob. When the Civic entered its fantastic 10th generation, one of the only things there was to complain about was the lack of a volume knob, with a weird slider thing in its place that was unnecessarily difficult to use. Honda heard the criticism and brought a traditional volume knob to the standard Civic and now on the Si.

Also new for the 2019 Civic Si are two paint choices: Platinum White Pearl for both the coupe and sedan and Tonic Yellow Pearl available only on the coupe. Other improvements include revised steering wheel controls and physical buttons to control the fan speed.