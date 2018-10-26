These Classic Ford Mustang Boss 429 Continuations Are Arriving at SEMA 2018 

The 2018 SEMA show will be used as a platform to debut a series of all-new, Ford-licensed Mustang Boss 429 continuations. The turnkey classic Boss Mustangs are the first of three Fords from the 1969-1970 year range available from Classic Recreations, and as you'd expect, these top-notch muscle cars pack a serious punch in terms of style and power.

Based out of Oklahoma, fabrication house Classic Recreations is the first ever to offer a Ford-licensed continuation of the classic Mustang Boss and Mach 1 models.

The Boss will sport a brand-new Ford body and be fitted with a custom-built Boss 429 V-8 engine that’s stroked to a massive 514 cubic-inch displacement. During the build of the powerplant, the company updates the valvetrain and ECU, and the car is given a modern EFI fueling system, opting not to use the original carburetor-based design. Backing the powerful V-8 is a drivetrain equipped with a twin-disc Centerforce clutch and flywheel, which are designed to handle 1,300 pound-feet of torque.

“We chose to offer these new models because we wanted to expand our Ford offerings beyond just Shelbys,” said Classic Recreations owner Jason Engel. “The Boss 429 is one of the coolest and rarest Mustangs ever produced, but they have gotten so valuable that most owners won’t drive them. This offers people the chance to own an incredibly rare car that they can actually drive, and with modern chassis and engine tech these cars will actually be faster and easier to drive than the original.”