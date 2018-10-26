Mopar Debuts Customized Ram 1500 Pickups Ahead of SEMA

I was able to check out the truck a few days ago in person and the color is both striking and subtle. It looks like a high-performance street truck. Since it’s based off of a volume model it's something that wouldn't be too terribly difficult to replicate in real life for a tuner who was looking for something similar.

The Rebel Concept goes in the opposite direction. Based off of the 2019 Ram Rebel, the truck is raised two inches over stock. The stock Rebel didn't have the air suspension, just steel springs. The 2019 Rebel allows the owner to choose, something it didn't allow before.

The truck is painted in a custom blue called "Rebel Smoke," and also includes one-piece cast-aluminum Mopar running boards, Satin Black beadlock wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear Duratrac tires, and production wheel flares with grey metallic skid plates wrap out the protection.

A conceptual Ram Bar in the bed, first seen on the Rebel TRX Concept truck, acts as a mounting location for 5-inch LED lights. Also in the bed is a concept spare tire carrier, Mopar bed step, and a black spray-in bedliner.

Special satin black Rebel graphics add a subtle touch to the exterior bed sides, and the exhaust tips are also 5-inch units in Gloss Black.

This truck has a monochromatic interior, which is a departure from the red interior of the standard version, with all-weather mats, brushed and polished door sill guards, wireless charging, and a concept pedal kit.