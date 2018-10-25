Roush Unleashes Supercharged Ford F-150 Nitemare Edition Pickup With 650-HP

The purpose-built Ford F-Series street machine is treated to the Roush TVS R2650 Supercharger package and other core components to bump the output up to 650 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque.

Roush Performance is adding a supercharged Ford F-150 Nitemare Edition Pickup to its custom-built lineup, and as it turns out, this truck could be one of the fastest yet.

The highlight of the F-150 Nitemare is the monstrous blower, but modifications help to make it a true street king. Its blown engine is complemented by a performance exhaust with an optional active system that uses the tuning company's performance valve technology.

If you opt for the optional exhaust system, you can choose between four different settings: Touring, Wide-Open, Sport, and Custom. These modes are controlled by a console-mounted dial, and customization of the system is possible through the Roush Active Exhaust mobile app.

A set of 22-inch wheels wrapped in Continental 285/45 tires help to improve the traction with the limited-slip differential. The rest of the changes in the package are largely appearance-oriented to give the truck an ultra-aggressive look.

Roush totally replaces the front grille with its custom, accent light integrated piece. The in-house design team made the front bumper cover to be compatible with the adaptive cruise control system, so you don’t lose functionality for the sake of appearance. There’s also a slew of other standard features, such as custom graphics throughout and a special trailer hitch cover.

A $16,999 starting price for the package is added on top of the F-150’s base price, and options like the dual tip active exhaust, tonneau cover, off-road utility kit, and interior upgrades are available at an added cost.