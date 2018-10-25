BMW to Debut 8 Series Convertible at LA Auto Show, Gran Coupe and M8 in 2019

If you're in the market for a large, Bavarian luxury coupe but thought the M850i xDrive Coupe didn't let in enough sun, don't fret because BMW is taking the camo off of the convertible version very soon. Speaking to Roadshow on Wednesday, the automaker confirmed that its 8 Series Convertible would officially debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in late November.

The drop-top 8er is expected to hit dealerships in the spring of 2019 and, as is par for the course, cost several thousand bucks more than the fixed-roof version which starts at $111,900.