Ferrari Purosangue SUV Test Mule Spotted in New Spy Video

It was a cosmic inevitability: Ferrari, fine purveyor of Italian speed machines, is finally making a crossover. Few details have been revealed other than that it will be called the Ferrari Purosangue, and that Ferrari would really prefer we not call it an SUV. Regardless, a new spy video filmed at the company's Maranello headquarters has given us the first glimpse of the Purosangue—well, a version of it at least.

Posted on YouTube by SupercarsNews, the brief clip shows what appears to be a strangely-painted GTC4Lusso cruising past an unobscured section of chain-link fence at the Maranello facility. But a closer look reveals a high ride height; take a gander at those gaps between the fenders and wheels. This is plainly some sort of test mule for the Ferrari Purosangue, since the company isn't cooking up anything else that would warrant such a raised suspension.