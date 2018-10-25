Toyota MR2 Reportedly Being Considered for EV Revival

Think of it as a working-class Tesla Roadster.

By Chris Tsui
Toyota

We knew Toyota eventually wanted to have three sports cars in its lineup. Now, the resurrection of that third car looks more likely than ever with an all-electric MR2 reportedly being considered by the Japanese auto giant.

This is all according to a report from Autocar. Toyota's European Vice President of Sales and Marketing Matt Harrison told the publication at the Paris Motor Show that a new MR2 is at the "discussion stage" and is a "favored potential addition" to Toyota's stable. It would slot underneath the 86 and upcoming, much-discussed Supra in the brand's so-called "Three Brothers" sports car lineup.

1987 Toyota MR2Toyota
1995 Toyota MR2Toyota
2000 Toyota MR2Toyota

Toyota built the MR2 for three generations from 1984 to 2007. It was famous for rocking a layout typically reserved for six-figure exotics—mid-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive, seating for two—hence its name. Bringing the thing back as an EV could prove interesting and serve as a working-class Tesla Roadster of sorts. An electric drivetrain may even suit the car's plucky personality better than internal combustion given the flexibility of packaging an electric motor and the low center of gravity that comes with floor-mounted batteries.

The report goes on to say that an electric MR2, if it really happens, would likely show up sometime in the early-to-mid 2020s. It could also be built in collaboration and share platforms with another manufacturer's sports car à la the automaker's Subaru-built 86 and BMW-based Supra. 

The Drive has reached out to Toyota for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

UPDATE: In an email to The Drive, a Toyota spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept
Toyota
