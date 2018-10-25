Toyota MR2 Reportedly Being Considered for EV Revival

We knew Toyota eventually wanted to have three sports cars in its lineup. Now, the resurrection of that third car looks more likely than ever with an all-electric MR2 reportedly being considered by the Japanese auto giant.

This is all according to a report from Autocar. Toyota's European Vice President of Sales and Marketing Matt Harrison told the publication at the Paris Motor Show that a new MR2 is at the "discussion stage" and is a "favored potential addition" to Toyota's stable. It would slot underneath the 86 and upcoming, much-discussed Supra in the brand's so-called "Three Brothers" sports car lineup.