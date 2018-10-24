Mobile Fueling Service Filld Gets $15M in Funding Round
The brunt of the investment came from Canada's Parkland Fuel Corporation.
Mobile fueling company Filld has completed its Series B round of funding, bringing in $15 million, according to Business Wire. The majority of the investment came from Canadian petroleum supplier Parkland Fuel Corporation, along with Parkland USA's president Doug Haugh joining the Filld board of directors. Series B funding will be used to expand its services within existing markets, and it has plans to eventually offer energy delivery for alternative fuel and electric vehicles.
“Filld plays a crucial role in the future of last mile energy delivery. We’re proud to build and expand our fuel delivery platform for individual consumers, as well as commercial and fleet customers,” Michael Buhr, Filld’s president and CEO, told Business Wire. “It’s an honor to work alongside some of the most innovative companies in the industry and to collaborate with leading retail, e-commerce, auto manufacturing and supply firms. We're excited for what's to come.”
Filld uses specialized trucks to perform "last mile" fuel deliveries so the trucks don’t have to stop for gas. While Filld is available to individual customers, the company prioritizes ride-hailing and ride-sharing fleets, and has already partnered with operations like Daimler's Car2Go. The company has consumer operations in Washington, D.C. and San Francisco with commercial services available in Seattle, Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Canada.
“Parkland is committed to providing our customers with a wide range of choices to interact with our brands—whether that’s stopping at the gas station, or getting vehicles fueled at home or work. We are proud to provide funding and operating expertise to Filld as they expand to new markets,” stated Parkland Fuel CEO Bob Espey to Business Wire.
Other funders include Calibrate Ventures, Cendana Capital, Lucas Venture Group, Javelin Venture Partners, and Hallador Investment Advisors.
