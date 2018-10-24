Goodyear Starts Streamlined Tire Installation Service in Maryland

Tire manufacturer Goodyear detailed the company's new program entitled “Roll” with four locations in Maryland, according to a press release. The goal of the Roll program is to give Goodyear buyers speedy and convenient service compared to the long wait times of conventional tire shops.

In this new program, the tire buying process begins in one of two ways: The customer can peruse inventory at one of the Roll showrooms, or they can select their product at Goodyear's specialized Roll website. After making a selection, the buyer can browse the variety of shops surrounding the showroom, or they can have a Goodyear valet service pick up their car at a specified location, install tires at the shop, then return it.

The Roll program also includes mobile service vans that can show up right at a customer's home to perform the installation. All participants in the service will have the option to receive real-time text message or email updates on their vehicle's status.

“Roll by Goodyear makes buying tires easier,” said Fred Thomas, vice president and general manager of Goodyear Retail. “Guests can choose when, where and how to install their tires and they are in complete control of the process from start to finish. Goodyear is eliminating the waiting room and giving people­­­ time back in their day to do the things they really want to do­­­­.”

If Goodyear finds the program to be successful in the Maryland market, then it could roll-out the service to other areas across the United States.