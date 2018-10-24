Ken Block's New 'Hoonitruck' Is a Fire-Breathing, 900-HP, Vintage Ford F-150

The Hoonitruck has been in the works for the past two years, as a joint project between Block's team and the North Carolina-based muscle car shop, Detroit Speed. A YouTube video released by Hoonigan shows off the build in all its glory and shares some additional details.

Rally driver Ken Block and the crew at Hoonigan revealed the vehicle that will be starring in the tenth iteration of Block's Gymkhana stunt video series. Taking over the role from classic-inspired Hoonicorn Mustang is a heavily modified 1977 F-150 pickup, now powered by a Ford GT 3.5-liter turbocharged V-6 that's been cranked up to 914 horsepower and 702 pound-feet of torque.

Ken Block first learned to drive in a 1977 F-150, so he made a sentimental choice when it came time to pick a new vehicle for the Gymkhana series. Although the Hoonitruck's engine is totally new, some engineering elements have been carried over from Block's old Mustang, including the all-wheel-drive system and six-speed sequential gearbox. While the truck's bodywork looks mostly standard, it's actually all brand new. Made from aluminum hand-hammered by the team at Detroit Speed. At the vehicle's corners, massive fender flares hang over custom Fifteen52 wheel with integrated bead locks.

Hoonigan

“I’m beyond pleased with how it turned out, it’s simply one of the most badass and unique vehicles I’ve seen in a long time and I think it compliments my Hoonicorn perfectly," Ken Block stated in a release from Hoonigan. "It’s also crazy to be throwing something around that’s this size when doing Gymkhana-style driving. But, it looks absolutely wild on camera, and that was our goal from the start."

Hoonigan