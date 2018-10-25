Porsche Breaks Ground at Future Hockenheimring Experience Center Site

Porsche has broken ground and laid down the first foundation stone at its upcoming Experience Center at the Hockenheimring race track in Germany, the company announced Monday.

It'll feature a 1.7-mile road course with water zones, skid pads, and three roundabouts as well as a 56,000 square-foot off-road section that'll have 16 different "modules" simulating loose surface hills, valleys, rocks, ditches, fallen trees, and inclines of up to 70 percent. In between stints behind the wheel, patrons can hang out in the three-story tower that features "warm up" driving simulator pods, a restaurant, a coffee shop, conference rooms, a gift shop, and a supposedly killer view of the track. There will also be a section dedicated to "boxes" used for new car delivery.