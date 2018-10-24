McLaren Developing Custom BC-03 Hypercar for a Special Client…Or Five

McLaren has confirmed the existence of a limited-run hypercar called the BC-03 (Bespoke Commission 03), developed by its in-house customization service, McLaren Special Operations.

"We confirm that BC-03 is a bespoke customer commission being created by McLaren Special Operations, but we cannot give any further details as the specifics of the project are confidential between MSO and its client," stated a spokesperson for California-based exotic car dealer, McLaren of Newport Beach, in an email to The Drive.

A user of McLaren owners' forum McLaren Life claims that five BC-03s will be built, and identifies three of the alleged five buyers of the vehicle. One of the individuals specified posted images of McLaren's Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo Concept, a digital-only concept that exists in the video game Gran Turismo Sport, as pertaining to the BC-03 project, suggesting that the car will be a realization of the video game concept car.