2019 Audi R8: The Mid-Engined Supercar's Mid-Life Crisis

What's New: Audi says that both variants of its naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 will get more power, but makes no mention of just how much more. Currently, they produce 540 and 610 horsepower respectively. Each unit shares a large percentage of its architecture with the race engines used by the R8's GT4 and GT3 racing siblings, including its dry-sump oil system, which keeps oil flowing even at 1.5 G-forces of lateral acceleration.

The 2019 R8's handling also gets attention, with retuned components and updated electric power steering that increases road feel at all speeds. Refinements to the car's traction and stability controls on the range-topping model reduce braking distances from 100 kph (62 mph) by almost five feet, and from 200 kph (124 mph), by almost five meters (16 feet).

Standard wheels are 19 inches, but an optional 20-inch milled alloy wheel with a fresh design is optional, as are track-ready ceramic brake discs. An aluminum and carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) splitter shaves 4.4 pounds while reducing front-end lift.