Vintage Plane With WWII-Era Luftwaffe Markings Crash Lands on California Highway

Ever show up to a Halloween party and find out you're the only one wearing a costume? It could be worse. You could have crash-landed your World War II-era warplane in full Luftwaffe regalia on a busy highway in one of the most progressive areas in the country—like this unfortunate (and uninjured, thankfully) gentlemen in southern California on Tuesday afternoon.

KLTA reports the plane—identified by our Tyler Rogoway as a North American AT-6 Texan—went down on the 101 Freeway just outside Los Angeles around 2pm local time, striking the center divider before coming to rest nose-down in the northbound lanes. Early pictures from witnesses show the T-6's structure stayed remarkably intact during the crash landing, but a fire quickly broke out and eventually consumed the entire body, leaving just the wings and a charred engine behind.