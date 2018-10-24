Lightweight Porsche 718 Cayman T With 360 HP Headed to Production: Report
The track-focused 718 Cayman T will follow in the footsteps of the purist-special 911 Carrera T.
A lightweight, driver-focused version of Porsche's mid-engined sports coupe is in the pipeline if a new report is to be believed. According to Auto Express, the German automaker is said to be preparing a 718 Cayman T which will, as you might have guessed, be specced in the same vein as the purist-special 911 Carrera T.
Hence, the Cayman T will reportedly get a thinner glass, fabric interior door handles, sports seats, and the option to delete the infotainment system for approximately 44 pounds less weight. It'll also apparently feature a sports exhaust, the Sport Chrono Package that lowers ride height by 10 millimeters, 20-inch lightweight wheels, and a tuned version of the 2.5-liter turbo flat-four engine that pumps out approximately 360 horsepower. The T is slated to sit in between the S and GTS in the Cayman lineup. Just like the T-badged 911, we expect a Cayman T to be the lightest car in its range.
Like the Carrera T, then, the Cayman T shaping up to offer the thrills of Porsche's top-shelf GT cars in a less potent and expensive package. A Cayman GT4 on a budget, if you will.
Despite Auto Express's lack of a specific source, this isn't the first time we've heard of a purist-spec Cayman. Back in July, AutoGuide discovered a VIN decoder guide submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that explicitly mentions a 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman T. In an email to The Drive, a Porsche spokesperson said the company "has no comment regarding 718 variants."
- RELATEDThe 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T Is a Lightweight 911 Made for PuristsFeast your eyes on the lightest 911 on sale today.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche 718 Boxster Spyder Will Get 911 GT3's Flat Six EngineThe GT3 engine. In a Boxster. Where the hell do we sign?READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Mission E Cross Turismo Greenlit for ProductionBuilding the electric off-road wagon will apparently create 300 new jobs.READ NOW
- RELATEDMercedes-AMG Is Preparing a Porsche 718 Rival, Report SaysThe new AMG will reportedly succeed the SLC, get Project One styling, and perhaps be mid-engined.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch the yet to Be Announced Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Test at MonzaThe upcoming Cayman GT4 Clubsport will reportedly add two cylinders to the 718's flat-four, and it sure sounds like that's the case in this video.READ NOW