This Rare 1970 Dodge Charger R/T Was Found in a Barn Under a Plastic Sheet

1970 was the first year for the 440 Six Pack engine. The name refers to the engine’s use of three two-barrel carburetors, which brought the horsepower rating up to 390. The original engine wasn’t under the hood when the current owner of this Charger found the car hiding under a plastic sheet in his neighbor's barn, one of about 80 vehicles the old man had amassed over the years.

Luckily, he had held onto it; the numbers-matching mill was discovered in the basement and reinstalled after a complete mechanical refresh. The rest of the car has also been brought back to driving condition, though the body still bears a good amount of surface rust around the edges. The interior is in surprisingly decent shape, but it's not anyone's idea of a show car.