This Rare 1970 Dodge Charger R/T Was Found in a Barn Under a Plastic Sheet
It's one of just 22 1970 Charger R/Ts with the 'Go Mango' paint job and a four-speed manual transmission.
Back in September of 2017, a man in rural Pennsylvania was touring the property of his recently deceased neighbor in when he unearthed one hell of a barn find: a Go Mango 1970 Dodge Charger R/T equipped with the famed 440 "Six Pack" V-8 engine and a four-speed manual transmission. According to this Charger registry, only 22 such cars exist. That this one hadn't seen daylight in decades makes it all the more incredible.
1970 was the first year for the 440 Six Pack engine. The name refers to the engine’s use of three two-barrel carburetors, which brought the horsepower rating up to 390. The original engine wasn’t under the hood when the current owner of this Charger found the car hiding under a plastic sheet in his neighbor's barn, one of about 80 vehicles the old man had amassed over the years.
Luckily, he had held onto it; the numbers-matching mill was discovered in the basement and reinstalled after a complete mechanical refresh. The rest of the car has also been brought back to driving condition, though the body still bears a good amount of surface rust around the edges. The interior is in surprisingly decent shape, but it's not anyone's idea of a show car.
The current owner, who bought the car from his neighbor's estate, recently tried selling the Charger on eBay, but the bidding maxed out at $46,669.69 and failed to meet the reserve. The car runs and drives but it’s still in semi-rough shape, though it’s a lot prettier now than it was when it was pulled out of the barn. To give this car a full restoration would be a big job, but it’s a numbers-matching Six Pack 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, which makes it a rare piece of muscle car history.
You can still go to the eBay listing to read more details about the car’s story and see a ton of pictures. Even though it’s rusty and failed to sell, it’s still good to see it’s surviving and being driven instead of rotting in a barn. Chances are we'll see it listed again soon enough.
