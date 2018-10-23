Rumor: De Tomaso Comeback Possible According to Recent Patent Filings

According to a recent trademark filing with the U.K. Intellectual Property Office, independent Italian sports car builder De Tomaso might be making a comeback. The niche carmaker, which is responsible for the popular Pantera, closed its doors back in 2004.

According to Reddit, the trademark was filed on Aug. 10 but was just recently uncovered. A new De Tomaso logo can be seen in the trademark filing, which echoes the classic emblem used during the heyday of the brand, only updated and smoothed over for the modern era. However, that classic logo isn't the only thing the brand plans on reviving, allegedly.

Another Reddit poster in the same discussion pointed out that London-based Ideal Team Ventures Limited — the same folks responsible for that August trademark filing — submitted a design patent application for a re-imagined, retro-style Pantera shared by Autoguide back in January of 2018. In addition to preserving the classic Pantera shape, the renderings reveal that the design retains the original pop-up headlamps.