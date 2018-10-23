Dyson's Electric Cars Will Be Built in Singapore Instead of UK, Brexit Not the Reason

Vacuum-maker and tech firm Dyson has selected Singapore as the place where it'll build its upcoming range of electric cars, reports the BBC. Singapore was reportedly chosen for its proximity to vital target markets, supply chains, and quality engineering resources.

Dyson's new Singapore car plant is expected to break ground sometime later this year and start pumping out product by 2021.

The Southeast Asian city-state is apparently one of the priciest places in the world to both do business and set up manufacturing space. In true Dyson style, however, cost "was not a consideration," says the BBC. Currently, the firm employs 1,100 people in Singapore.

The U.K. company also insists that the decision to set up shop in Singapore and not its home country was unrelated to Brexit. BBC also points out that none of Dyson's current products are manufactured in the U.K. either.

Dyson has previously announced that it would invest the equivalent of $2.7 billion into taking on the likes of Tesla. It is also projected to spend over $260 million on six test tracks at Hullavington Airfield in Wiltshire, U.K. Dyson has also previously stated that its cars will boast ranges 50 to 100 percent longer than that of its competitors.

Known for building pricey-but-effective vacuum cleaners, hairdryers, hand dryers, and fans, Dyson hasn't specified what kind of electric car it'll build or where it'll sit in the marketplace. Based on the brand's current portfolio, though, we don't expect 'em to be cheap or blend into the crowd.