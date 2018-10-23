Chevrolet Mentions Hybrid V-8 Camaro in Recent Customer Survey: Report
The survey also allegedly unearthed possible plans for a hybrid four-cylinder Camaro that can hit 60 mph in 4.4-seconds.
Chevy's pony car may be getting two electric boost options in the coming years. Posted to the Camaro6 forums is a screenshot of a Chevrolet customer survey in which current Camaro owners were asked what kind of powertrain they would opt for in a future "sport coupe" purchase.
Among the options were two hybrids:
- A 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder hybrid good for 365 horsepower, 30 miles per gallon, and a 4.4-second run to 60 miles per hour
- A 6.2-liter, hybrid V-8 making 545 horsepower, capable of 24 miles per gallon and a zero to 60 time of 3.7 seconds
The two hybrid powertrains were specified to cost $4,000 and $8,000 more than base, respectively.
The survey also offered the choice of two non-hybrid options:
- A 2.7-liter turbo-four pumping out 310 horsepower, 25 miles per gallon, and a 5.2-second zero to 60 sprint
- A 6.2-liter, naturally-aspirated V-8 making 455 horsepower, 20 miles per gallon, and a zero to 60 time of 4 seconds flat
Those two engines would cost $0 and $4,000 more than base, respectively. Unsurprisingly, the hybrids boast significantly greater power and fuel economy than their unelectrified counterparts.
While the unassisted V-8 listed is pretty transparently the LT1 that's found under the hood of the current Camaro SS, Chevy's coupe currently doesn't come with a 2.7-liter. Instead, a 275-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo-four is on the existing menu.
Ford has previous said that it would offer a hybrid Mustang by 2020 with a mysterious concept that appears to depict such a car showing up in a Ford ad just last week. Dodge, meanwhile, has yet to hint at an electrified Challenger.
- RELATEDListen to a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Tuned to 750 Horsepower Crush the DynoBecause Hellcat and Demon-hunting sounds like our kind of Halloween fun.READ NOW
- RELATEDFirst an Electric Mustang, Now a Four-Door Pony Car Is Circling the Rumor MillIf rumors are to be believed, the four-door Mustang will do battle with the Porsche Panamera and Audi A7.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Group Review: Gray Temples Do This Muscle Car No HarmDodge's mighty muscle car may not be all that fresh, but it's as big and bad as ever.READ NOW
- RELATEDChevy Camaro's Chief Engineer Admits Ford Mustang Is "Eating Our Lunch" in SalesChevy is hoping a new pricing strategy can help the Camaro get back on top.READ NOW
- RELATEDDriving Hennessey Performance's 1,000-HP Exorcist Camaro: Battling Demons in a 217-MPH MonsterThe Chevy Camaro ZL1 didn't need extra power—but John Hennessey crammed 53 percent more under the hood anyway. The result? Mind-boggling.READ NOW