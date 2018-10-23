Chevrolet Mentions Hybrid V-8 Camaro in Recent Customer Survey: Report

Chevy's pony car may be getting two electric boost options in the coming years. Posted to the Camaro6 forums is a screenshot of a Chevrolet customer survey in which current Camaro owners were asked what kind of powertrain they would opt for in a future "sport coupe" purchase.

Among the options were two hybrids:

A 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder hybrid good for 365 horsepower, 30 miles per gallon, and a 4.4-second run to 60 miles per hour

A 6.2-liter, hybrid V-8 making 545 horsepower, capable of 24 miles per gallon and a zero to 60 time of 3.7 seconds

The two hybrid powertrains were specified to cost $4,000 and $8,000 more than base, respectively.

The survey also offered the choice of two non-hybrid options:

A 2.7-liter turbo-four pumping out 310 horsepower, 25 miles per gallon, and a 5.2-second zero to 60 sprint

A 6.2-liter, naturally-aspirated V-8 making 455 horsepower, 20 miles per gallon, and a zero to 60 time of 4 seconds flat

Those two engines would cost $0 and $4,000 more than base, respectively. Unsurprisingly, the hybrids boast significantly greater power and fuel economy than their unelectrified counterparts.

While the unassisted V-8 listed is pretty transparently the LT1 that's found under the hood of the current Camaro SS, Chevy's coupe currently doesn't come with a 2.7-liter. Instead, a 275-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo-four is on the existing menu.

Ford has previous said that it would offer a hybrid Mustang by 2020 with a mysterious concept that appears to depict such a car showing up in a Ford ad just last week. Dodge, meanwhile, has yet to hint at an electrified Challenger.