Here's Your First Look at the Facelifted 2019 Nissan Maxima

Ahead of a full debut at next week's Los Angeles Auto Show, Nissan has released a photo as well as a sliver of details regarding its revised 2019 Maxima.

Par for the course for this sort of thing, the facelifted full-size sedan gets a tweaked, slightly more aggressive looking front fascia and new headlights with a more svelte-looking LED daytime running light signature. Nissan says the Maxima will now get six new advanced safety and assisted-driving tech features as an option called Nissan Safety Shield 360.

Other than that, Nissan is staying mum about its revised flagship presumably until it officially drops in several days time.