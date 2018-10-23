Here's Your First Look at the Facelifted 2019 Nissan Maxima
Nissan says the revised Maxima will get six new active safety features along with other bits of trick tech.
Ahead of a full debut at next week's Los Angeles Auto Show, Nissan has released a photo as well as a sliver of details regarding its revised 2019 Maxima.
Par for the course for this sort of thing, the facelifted full-size sedan gets a tweaked, slightly more aggressive looking front fascia and new headlights with a more svelte-looking LED daytime running light signature. Nissan says the Maxima will now get six new advanced safety and assisted-driving tech features as an option called Nissan Safety Shield 360.
Other than that, Nissan is staying mum about its revised flagship presumably until it officially drops in several days time.
The current 2018 model is powered by a 300-horsepower, 3.5-liter V-6 coupled to a CVT sending power exclusively to the front wheels and starts at $33,270. With the completely redesigned 2019 Altima offering way fresher sheet metal, the option of all-wheel drive, and a lower price, we have a hard time figuring out why one would opt for a Maxima rather than its mid-size sibling bar that naturally-aspirated V-6.
Fun fact: the Maxima doesn't even have the size advantage over the Altima anymore with the 2019 mid-sizer boasting a longer wheelbase (111.2 vs. 109.3 inches), more backseat legroom (35.2 vs. 34.2 cubic inches), and a fraction of an inch more overall height than its "big" brother.
In any case, the 2019 Nissan Maxima will be on display at the L.A. Auto Show starting Nov. 30 and go on sale this December.
