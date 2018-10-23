What Cars Would You Buy if You Won the $1.6-Billion Mega Millions Tonight?

The Mega Millions, one of America's two big jackpot lotteries, will give away the largest purse of its 22-year history Tuesday night: a 1.6-billion prize or a one-time cash payment of $904 million. So, we want to know, what car or cars would you buy with all that dinero?

Whether you take the $1.6 billion paid out over time or the $904-million lump sum, that should be more than enough cash to make any vehicular dreams come true—and hopefully a few others, too. But as we all know, narrowing down a list of any kind can be quite complicated sometimes, which means that picking one or a garage-full of awesome cars won't be as easy as it sounds, even if you have all the money in the world.