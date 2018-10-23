What Cars Would You Buy if You Won the $1.6-Billion Mega Millions Tonight?
Tell us what kind of vehicular shopping spree you'd go on, plus find out what The Drive staff would buy.
The Mega Millions, one of America's two big jackpot lotteries, will give away the largest purse of its 22-year history Tuesday night: a 1.6-billion prize or a one-time cash payment of $904 million. So, we want to know, what car or cars would you buy with all that dinero?
Whether you take the $1.6 billion paid out over time or the $904-million lump sum, that should be more than enough cash to make any vehicular dreams come true—and hopefully a few others, too. But as we all know, narrowing down a list of any kind can be quite complicated sometimes, which means that picking one or a garage-full of awesome cars won't be as easy as it sounds, even if you have all the money in the world.
Certainly, some of you will immediately lay claim to a handful of Maranello's Prancing Horses or Sant'Agata's Raging Bulls. After all, can you call yourself super-rich if you don't have a Ferrari or Lamborghini? I think not. Some of you will go down a more luxurious path clad with Rolls-Royce Phantoms or Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullmans chauffered by perfectly groomed men with stout accents. However, the rest of you will simply buy every beat-up rust bucket and make your wildest mod dreams come true. In the end, there's no wrong answer.
Engulfed with hype and overly optimistic about their own chances of winning tonight's purse, some of The Drive's staff chimed in during the writing of this story to share their own aspirations. The answers were, needless to say, all over the place.
- Porsche 911 by Singer
- Ford Bronco modified by ICON
- Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- Honda CR-V
- Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR
- Porsche 991 GT3 R
- Mercedes-AMG GT R
- Ford F-150 Raptor
- "Work on my current build and buy a bunch of Lambos"
- "There are a lot of $700 Mk2 Volkswagen Jettas out there"
Leave a comment and let us know what you would buy.
