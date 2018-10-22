Virginia Woman Rips Side Mirror off With Bare Hands During Road Rage Incident

In a moment of unadulterated road rage, a Richmond, Virginia woman ripped off the driver’s seat mirror to Ymani Breedlove’s car, according to a report by NBC12.

The incident was captured on video by Breedlove, who said the altercation began when the woman in the other car veered onto her lane and hit Breedlove’s car. “She was just dodging the pothole and she didn’t see us,” Breedlove explained. “She didn’t look to see and she sideswiped the passenger side of our car.”

According to Breedlove, the woman’s frustration at having sideswiped another car was so visible that Breedlove immediately decided not to escalate the situation any further. “I saw how irate she was so I didn’t want to have any contact, any face-to-face,” said Breedlove. “I said I was going to stay in the car and wait until police came.”

“When we pulled over she hopped out the car, stood in the middle of the street and she was literally having a moment,” said Breedlove. What followed was certainly unexpected, and fortunately for us, Breedlove captured the woman’s consequent reaction on video.