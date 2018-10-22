Ford Ranger Production Kicks Off Today After Eight-Year Hiatus

Ford Motor Company is throwing a massive party at its Michigan Assembly Plant near Detroit on Monday, one that will see 3,000 of its employees and executives congregate at the 60-year-old facility. The occasion? After an eight-year hiatus from the American market, the Ford Ranger is rolling down the assembly line once again.

Although the Ranger continued to be built and sold around the globe, the popular midsize truck has been absent from the United States for nearly a decade, something which helped the sales of the F-150 half-ton pickup rather than hurt Ford's bottom line. However, other midsize trucks have made a comeback in recent years and the Toyota Tacoma is no longer the only child, meaning that it has to share its customer base with the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon. How much will the Ranger impact the segment? Ford remains bullish.

“Ford truck fans demanded a midsize pickup that’s ‘Built Ford Tough,’ and we’re delivering with our all-new Ranger that’s specially designed and engineered for American truck customers,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president of global operations. “At the same time, we’re revitalizing our Michigan Assembly Plant and securing good-paying jobs for our hourly employees here in the U.S.”