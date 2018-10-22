Flintoff and McGuiness Announced as New Top Gear Hosts
Former Friends star Matt LeBlanc will step down after the show's next season and Rory Reid is relegating to a supporting role.
The BBC has announced two new hosts for its long-running Top Gear series, replacing the former Friends star Matt LeBlanc and fan-favorite Rory Reid. This is the latest round of changes that viewers will have to adjust to in the wake of the Clarkson, Hammond, and May era, which saw lead man Jeremy Clarkson exiting the show less than ceremoniously after being fired for punching a producer and then starting The Grand Tour.
LeBlanc plans on leaving Top Gear after the next season according to the BBC. In addition, Rory Reid—who stepped up as a host in the 24th series—will be taking on a supporting role again. To replace these two, the network has named Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness as the newest hosts of the number one car show in the world.
Reid will be staying on with the program in a supporting capacity and will still be hosting the Extra Gear spin-off show.
McGuinness, a vastly popular English comedian, said of his new role: "Getting the Top Gear gig is a real honor and I'm thrilled the BBC have given me this opportunity. To be hosting a show I've watched and loved from being a small boy is beyond exciting."
The former English cricket captain, Flintoff, told the BBC, "It's not often you have the chance to do both of your dream jobs, but I'm now lucky enough to say I will have. I've always been passionate about cars and I'm so excited to be joining the Top Gear team."
No worries, however, for those of you who love racer/internet personality/friend of The Drive Chris Harris—he'll be staying on, as usual, giving the show stability as well as his on-point analysis and critiques.
- RELATEDGoogle Maps Street View Easter Egg Shows the Stig Drift the Top Gear Test TrackThe old Top Gear is alive and well in Google Maps.READ NOW
- RELATEDMatt LeBlanc To Leave BBC's Top GearThe former Friends star cites the extensive time commitment needed to produce the show.READ NOW
- RELATEDDemolition of Top Gear's Test Track Has Been ApprovedGoodbye, old friend.READ NOW
- RELATEDDriveTribe Has Lost $16 Million in Two Years. Has it Also Lost its Way?Missed opportunities, zombie tribes, and an overdose of Clarkson, Hammond, and May—this is DriveTribe today.READ NOW
- RELATEDTop Gear Set A Guinness World Record for the Fastest Tractor on the PlanetMeet the "Track-tor." Now wave goodbye.READ NOW