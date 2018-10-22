Watch Thieves Steal Tesla Model S by Hacking Its Keyless Entry System

A pair of thieves in Essex, England recently made off with a Tesla Model S after hacking its high-tech keyless entry system, and the entire ordeal was caught on the owner's security cameras.

Using a method called "relay attack," the dubious task exploited a weakness in the vehicle's Passive Keyless Entry (PKE) system. Unlike Remote Keyless Entry (RKE), PKE allows for a bit more convenience for the sake of security by unlocking the vehicle as someone with the key approaches the car. This attack has been well known for some time and can be executed with as little as $20 in parts.

The first thief can first be seen walking around the house looking for the Tesla's fob, as the device in his hand will pick up the fob's signal and communicate it to another unit carried by the second thief. The ultimate goal is to locate the signal and extend its usable range via an artificial bridge, which will then boost the request to the vehicle's transponder. When the thief reaches a close enough proximity to where the fob is kept inside the home, the Tesla will unlock and start—as it did on the video.