Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Greenlit for Production
Building the electric off-road wagon will apparently create 300 new jobs.
Seven months after unveiling the Mission E Cross Turismo concept in Geneva, Porsche has given the green light to put the electric off-road wagon into production.
It'll almost certainly be based on the original Mission E sedan—now christened the Taycan—and make around 600 all-electric horsepower. The German automaker hasn't specified an official name for the more rugged variant but Taycan Cross Turismo kinda sounds like a no-brainer to us. Top Gear also points out the possibility of a Cross Turismo that ditches the raised suspension, plastic fenders, and off-road pretenses called the Taycan Sport Turismo.
According to the company, building the Mission E Cross Turismo will create 300 new jobs at its state-of-the-art Zuffenhausen assembly plant.
When Porsche introduced the concept version, it claimed a 0-60 mile per hour time of 3.5 seconds, a 12-second sprint to a top speed of 155 mph, and a charge rate of 62 miles of range every 15 minutes thanks to an 800-volt network. Porsche aims to install 300 of its charging stations across the U.S. by 2019. The car's total range from a full charge is expected to be around 310 miles.
Last week it was reported that, price-wise, the Taycan range would fall in between the Cayenne and Panamera in Porsche's product line, giving it a starting price of around $80,000.
We've reached out to Porsche for further comment and will update this story if we hear back.
UPDATE: In an email to The Drive, a Porsche spokesperson declined to provide any further details.
- RELATEDPorsche Mission E Cross Turismo Concept Teases an Electric Soft-Roader of TomorrowGiving the Mission E electric sport sedan the Subaru Outback treatment.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Mission E Has a Real Name: Meet the Porsche TaycanPorsche's slow drip of revelations about the Tesla-fighting electric sport sedan now includes the EV's actual moniker.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Taycan Price to Land Somewhere Between Cayenne and PanameraFor those with the need for speed (and deep pockets) Porsche will build high-performance models for over $200,000.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Preps Charging Stations Across Europe and US for Its All-Electric TaycanPorsche has a variety of charging plans for its first production electric car.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Previews Revolutionary Production Facility for All-Electric TaycanPorsche will use a system of automated guided vehicles similar to what's used in the aerospace industry.READ NOW