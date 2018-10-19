Confirmed: Ford Ranger Raptor Will Not Be Sold in the US

After announcing that Ford Performance will open the GT order book for 350 additional customers, Hermann Salenbauch, the division's vehicle line director, confirmed that he has no plans to bring the Ranger Raptor to the United States.

In an interview with Autoblog, Salenbauch mentioned that the Ranger Raptor wasn't really designed with the U.S. customers in mind, and added that reworking the global Ranger for American consumption would be really expensive.

When compared to the U.S. spec Ranger, there are many differences between it and the global Ranger, on which the Ranger Raptor is based. The biggest difference between the two models is under the hood because the Ranger Raptor is powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel four-cylinder engine, an option that is not available in the U.S. market. However, the Ford Ranger Raptor will be sold in the U.K., Europe, and the Asia-Pacific market, including Australia and New Zealand.

However, there is some good news here for the Ranger enthusiasts in the U.S. Along with the bigger F-150 Raptor, Ford will offer an FX4 off-road package for the U.S. bound Rangers. The $1,300 package adds an electronically controlled locking rear differential, skid plates, and clever electronic off-road driving aids borrowed from the F-150 Raptor.

So, if you are as disappointed as we were when Ford announced its decision to not sell the Ranger Raptor in the U.S., we get it.

While it would have been cool to have the option to choose between two sizes of the Raptor, the reality is that in some situations, you can't always get what you want and will just have to be satisfied with what you got, in this case, the F-150 Raptor.

Now that Ford has confirmed the return of the Bronco to the U.S., let's hope and pray that Ford executives will think we’re worthy and deserving of a Raptor version of it, amirite?