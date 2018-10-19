Watch as Big Metal Balls Blast Seattle Motorists With No Mercy

Thankfully nobody was injured, but several cars were damaged by the heavy steel balls. According to comment on the original post, these may actually be grinding media used in ball mills. If that’s the case, they measure just under 3 inches in diameter and weigh roughly 3 pounds each. We’re talking about some big, heavy balls here.

Three pounds may not sound like much, but that’s really a lot of weight, and we don't want to think how much damage they could inflict if they gained enough momentum rolling downhill. Seriously, they could kill someone. And as these videos show, they certainly make quite a racket as they roll down the street, bouncing off of cars and curbs.

We don’t have any photos of the carnage these balls left behind, but considering the noise they made bouncing off floor pans and front bumpers we can only imagine it wasn't pretty.