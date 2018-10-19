Raddest Collection of Attainable Dream Cars for Sale on Craigslist

Craigslist has long been the staple of finding unexpected cars for sale, and this particular example is even more exciting. Recently, a collection has popped up for sale that houses some of the coolest, most enthusiast-centric rides from the '80s through today.

A man from Los Angeles posted "about half" of his collection up for sale so that he can go "in another direction." He boasts that the cars are all in fantastic shape with a complete history of paperwork and receipts. In typical Craigslist fashion, he shuns away tire-kickers and warns that he will not accept trades or lowball offers of "wholesale prices."

Quite a few rare and interesting choices in the collection show that the owner is clearly an enthusiast who bought cars for their uniqueness and fun rather than just to compile a list of cars with a shocking sticker price. Take the Morgan 3 Wheeler for example, a clear contender for being one of the most unpractical, yet fun, vehicles to drive while packaged in a presentation most unusual.