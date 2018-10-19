Bear Opens Doors Like a Champ, Rummages Through Car, Leaves Them Open During Storm

A mischievous bear broke into a parked car in his quest for tasty snacks during last week’s snowstorm in Boulder, Colorado. But unfortunately for the owner, he forgot to close its doors before wandering off.

Red Van Workshop, a tech consulting firm that builds, repairs and maintains websites for companies like New Balance and Patagonia, told The Drive that the incident took place at an employee’s West Boulder home on Saturday night. However, it appears that the bear initially wandered around the house for a bit before noticing the snowed-in vehicle.

Fortunately for us, the whole thing was captured by the employee’s security cameras.