Man Who Loves Drifting Builds 'Drift Driveway' Around His House, Angers Wife

When car enthusiasts envision their dream house it's usually a home with a large garage full of cars, or potentially a built-in car lift to make working on projects a little easier. However, drift lover Takeshi Teruya took it one step further than most and decided to build a nearly 0.1-mile drift track around his home. Needless to say, the wife wasn't happy.

Originally from Japan, Teruya moved to Hamilton, New Zeland in 2007 where he continued his studies and spent time competing in drifting competitions. Teruya said that he had loved drifting ever since he learned how to drive and had been actively involved in motorsport for years. One day while attending a car event, the inspiration for what would eventually transpire at a home that he hadn't even purchased yet suddenly hit him.