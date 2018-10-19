Hmm, What's This Mysterious Electric Mustang Concept in Ford's New Ad?

The next few years are poised to be big for Ford. The Dearborn-based automaker has already begun executing a plan that will see the company's entire passenger car lineup aside from the iconic Ford Musting axed from American showrooms, with the sedans and hatchbacks replaced by a line-up of so-called "white space" products that are sure to be crossovers of one sort or another. The company further clarified its plans during a dealer meeting in Las Vegas this week, where the company's leadership expanded on their plans to boost the company's fortunes by tightening up the new product release schedule, developing new mobility solutions....and, of course, build the new Bronco.

As part of the broad new strategy, the carmaker is also rolling out a new ad campaign featuring actor Bryan Cranston. Anyone expecting the Breaking Bad actor to be channeling Walter White will be sorely disappointed; he's more in Malcolm in the Middle mode here, playing presidents and engineers and terrifying Uncanny Valley robots with a proverbial wink and nod to the camera. But in the midst of what would be an otherwise ordinary montage of product and manufacturing B-roll—a Mustang rolling down the highway, a computer-generated image of an engine being disassembled, fast-motion footage of assembly lines cranking out pickup trucks—we noticed something unexpected: a two-and-a-half second shot of some sort of mysterious vehicle we've never seen before. (You can see it for yourself at the 0:37 mark in the YouTube video below.)