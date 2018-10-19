Tesla Model 3 Mid Range: 260-Mile Range, $45,000, Deliveries Begin December

Elon Musk took to Twitter Thursday night to announce a newer, slightly cheaper, mid-range Model 3. Now, it's not the elusive $35,000 standard range car that was promised back when the 3 was revealed, but a medium-range trim that will fit right smack in the middle of the lineup.

According to Tesla's website, the new mid-range Model 3 will have an EPA-estimated range of 260 miles, a top speed of 125 miles per hour, and will do zero to 60 of 5.6 seconds. The base price of the mid-range Model 3 will be $45,000 which is $4,000 cheaper than the long-range rear-wheel-drive Model 3. The long-range RWD Model 3 no longer appears on Tesla's website, however, according to a tweet from Elon Musk the "Model 3 long range, rear-wheel drive is still available for ordering off-menu for another week or so." The mid-range Model 3 comes with a new battery pack and not just a software limit like Tesla has used in the past. This means the mid-range Model 3 should be cheaper for Tesla to produce and weigh less than the long-range RWD Model 3 that it replaces. The newest trim weighs in at 3,686 pounds, compared to the long-range RWD trim at 3,814 pounds. The mid-range Model 3 is only available in RWD at this time.