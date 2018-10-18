Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Allegedly Leaks Via Social Media

An Instagram user’s photo of the alleged car reveals a grimacing grille and a monstrous rear wing.

By James Gilboy
sinister_lifestyle on Instagram
Ford's upcoming mega-Mustang may have trickled out early—by way of social media.

Instagram user sinister_lifestyle posted a photo of a Mustang alleged to be the Shelby GT500 on Thursday afternoon. The photo depicts styling details known to be on the car, as shown by Ford itself in past teasers.

The grille of the car alleged to be the GT500 matches closely with that shown in teaser images by Ford. Likewise, the automaker's original trailer for the car showed a similar rear wing mounted to its trunk.

Ford has yet to confirm any performance specifications for the Shelby GT500. An apparent leak in late August claimed that the car will be powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8, which is said to make 720 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. This power is claimed to go rearward through a carbon fiber driveshaft, though the transmission in between the two is disputed by various sources. Some claim the GT500 will use the same Tremec six-speed transmission as found in the last GT500, while others allege that a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic will occupy the transmission tunnel.

Also uncertain as of yet is whether Ford will whip up a Shelby GT500R to match the GT350 and its own R variant, which dangles optional carbon fiber wheels over the rest of the contemporary muscle car market. Likely to be the GT500's closest competitor today is the 797-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, which entered production at the start of October.

The Drive contacted Ford for confirmation that the above car is indeed the GT500, but the automaker declined to comment, citing its policy not to comment on future products.

