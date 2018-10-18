Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Allegedly Leaks Via Social Media
An Instagram user’s photo of the alleged car reveals a grimacing grille and a monstrous rear wing.
Ford's upcoming mega-Mustang may have trickled out early—by way of social media.
Instagram user sinister_lifestyle posted a photo of a Mustang alleged to be the Shelby GT500 on Thursday afternoon. The photo depicts styling details known to be on the car, as shown by Ford itself in past teasers.
The grille of the car alleged to be the GT500 matches closely with that shown in teaser images by Ford. Likewise, the automaker's original trailer for the car showed a similar rear wing mounted to its trunk.
Ford has yet to confirm any performance specifications for the Shelby GT500. An apparent leak in late August claimed that the car will be powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8, which is said to make 720 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. This power is claimed to go rearward through a carbon fiber driveshaft, though the transmission in between the two is disputed by various sources. Some claim the GT500 will use the same Tremec six-speed transmission as found in the last GT500, while others allege that a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic will occupy the transmission tunnel.
Also uncertain as of yet is whether Ford will whip up a Shelby GT500R to match the GT350 and its own R variant, which dangles optional carbon fiber wheels over the rest of the contemporary muscle car market. Likely to be the GT500's closest competitor today is the 797-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, which entered production at the start of October.
The Drive contacted Ford for confirmation that the above car is indeed the GT500, but the automaker declined to comment, citing its policy not to comment on future products.
- RELATEDUpcoming Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Might Ditch Manual Transmission: ReportInstead, it might get a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and carbon fiber driveline.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Mustang Shelby GT500 Specs Allegedly LeakedAlleged to have 720 horsepower and a carbon fiber driveshaft, the GT500 will be a handful for drivers of all skill levels.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Long Lost Experimental Mustang Shelby GT500 Was Just Found in a Texas FieldThought to have been crushed decades ago, this is one of only two Shelby GT500 notchback coupes in existence.READ NOW
- RELATEDRare Supercharged 1999 Shelby Series 1 Is Headed to Las Vegas AuctionRemember when Shelby made its own car in the ‘90s? Here's a rare opportunity to buy one.READ NOW
- RELATEDChevrolet Is Debuting This 2019 Camaro SS in Eye-Searing Shock Yellow at SEMAAlong with the new color, the Camaro also features a concept front-end styling, relocated bowtie, and new performance parts.READ NOW