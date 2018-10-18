Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Allegedly Leaks Via Social Media

Ford has yet to confirm any performance specifications for the Shelby GT500. An apparent leak in late August claimed that the car will be powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8, which is said to make 720 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. This power is claimed to go rearward through a carbon fiber driveshaft, though the transmission in between the two is disputed by various sources. Some claim the GT500 will use the same Tremec six-speed transmission as found in the last GT500, while others allege that a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic will occupy the transmission tunnel.

Also uncertain as of yet is whether Ford will whip up a Shelby GT500R to match the GT350 and its own R variant, which dangles optional carbon fiber wheels over the rest of the contemporary muscle car market. Likely to be the GT500's closest competitor today is the 797-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, which entered production at the start of October.

The Drive contacted Ford for confirmation that the above car is indeed the GT500, but the automaker declined to comment, citing its policy not to comment on future products.