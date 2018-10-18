It Looks Like the 2020 Chevy Silverado HD Will Have Flow-Through Lettering on the Grille

The next-generation Chevrolet Silverado HD trucks due out for the 2020 model year will have a grille that’s both functional and a little different-looking. In lieu of a bowtie emblem, the word “Chevrolet” will be stamped across the front of the grille—and according to the snoops at GM Authority, the lettering will be cut out to increase airflow, just like the hollow "Flow-tie" that that first appeared on the fifth-gen Z/28 Camaro. As far as we know, there isn’t a clever name for the flow-through letters, but it’s the same idea.

The Flow-tie is a pretty neat (if a little gimmicky) idea that presents both form and function in one interesting feature. On an HD pickup truck, using your branding for air flow is even more functional since keeping the engine cool is everything when towing and hauling heavy loads. The better an engine can breathe, the better it’s going to perform. All those spaces in the letters will certainly let in more air than a single bowtie.

This won’t be the first time we’ve seen flow-through lettering on the front of a Chevy truck. The same thing is featured on the fierce Colorado ZR2 Bison and on the Work Truck, Custom, and Custom Trail Boss trims of the new Silverado 1500.

It's possible this will be an option on certain trims; the 2019 Silverado 1500 has several different faces to choose from, it might be the same deal for its big brother. We’re also curious if the next-gen GMC Sierra HD will have something similar if and when it comes out in the next year or two. But in the meantime, we need to figure out a catchy name for this. Flow-font? Chevrolair?