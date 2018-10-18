Watch a 1,000-HP Twin-Turbo Mustang Blow Its Engine on a Dyno
A painful reminder that there is such a thing as too much boost.
A heavily modified 2018 Ford Mustang GT named Honey Badger was putting down very impressive numbers on the dyno and at the drag strip until tragedy struck. It flew too close to the sun with aspirations of four-digit horsepower at the wheels which was achieved mainly thanks to a twin-turbo setup.
There’s just one problem; the engine was way too stock aside from the twin turbochargers. Since a stock 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 was only born to make a little less than 500 horsepower, the engine isn’t going to like it when that number is doubled. In the YouTube video below, this particular Coyote shows its distaste for excessive boost when it blows up (skip to the 6:50 mark to see its final dyno run).
“Not sure what happened, but we made a thousand horsepower...once,” says the crestfallen owner of Honey Badger. Not to add insult to injury, but we think we know what happened. You asked an engine to make more than double the horsepower that it was intended to make and it exploded. This guy literally added more and more boost to the engine until it blew up. You can watch a video with a thorough autopsy of Honey Badger below. Spoiler: there were multiple holes in the engine block.
Let this be a cautionary tale to you muscle car enthusiasts and drag racing nuts. The Coyote is a wonderful motor, but don’t ask too much of it or this sad story could happen to you. There are lots of ways to make four-digit horsepower, but it’s a lofty goal that requires lofty (and expensive) modifications.
Happy tuning, and try not to blow up your engine.
- RELATEDOhio Ford Dealer Sneaks 800 HP Into Its Mustangs for $39,995It’ll also be disguised to look factory-fresh.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Supercharged Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Unleash Hell on the DynoThis Shelby Mustang revs so loud, you can see the camera shakeREAD NOW
- RELATED2018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack 2 Group Review: Where Muscle Car Meets Track AttackerPacking a stiff MagneRide suspension, aggressive tires, and a 455-horsepower V-8, the PP2 Mustang shows just how far the pony car has come.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Mustang Splits in Half During Illegal Street Racing Crash, Driver Walks AwayRoll cages can save lives. Street racing can end them.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt Review: McQueen Fan or Not, This 'Stang Is Worth the UpchargeYou can't say "Bullitt" without saying "Steve McQueen," but the real star here is Ford's 480-hp Coyote V-8.READ NOW