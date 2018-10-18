Watch a 1,000-HP Twin-Turbo Mustang Blow Its Engine on a Dyno

A heavily modified 2018 Ford Mustang GT named Honey Badger was putting down very impressive numbers on the dyno and at the drag strip until tragedy struck. It flew too close to the sun with aspirations of four-digit horsepower at the wheels which was achieved mainly thanks to a twin-turbo setup.

There’s just one problem; the engine was way too stock aside from the twin turbochargers. Since a stock 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 was only born to make a little less than 500 horsepower, the engine isn’t going to like it when that number is doubled. In the YouTube video below, this particular Coyote shows its distaste for excessive boost when it blows up (skip to the 6:50 mark to see its final dyno run).