/DRIVE on NBC Sports Is Back for a 5th Season of Cars and Arguments

Five years ago, if you’d told me we’d be making a fifth season of /DRIVE on NBC Sports, I’d have assumed you were the worst fortune teller at Coney Island. How could a bunch of serious network executives let us off the chain for five whole seasons? The mind boggles. But as it turns out, those powers that be have indeed let us back on family cable for a fifth go 'round.

What is /DRIVE on NBC Sports? Officially, it's this: