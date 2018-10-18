/DRIVE on NBC Sports Is Back for a 5th Season of Cars and Arguments
Street takeovers, Oregon Trail, the Porsche 919, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Five years ago, if you’d told me we’d be making a fifth season of /DRIVE on NBC Sports, I’d have assumed you were the worst fortune teller at Coney Island. How could a bunch of serious network executives let us off the chain for five whole seasons? The mind boggles. But as it turns out, those powers that be have indeed let us back on family cable for a fifth go 'round.
What is /DRIVE on NBC Sports? Officially, it's this:
The seven-episode series goes beyond the boundaries of traditional car shows and investigates the cultural crossroads in automotive history. Topics include an overland drive through the historic Oregon Trail in three different off-road vehicles, an examination of the French car renaissance, and an exploration of grassroots racing which features the famous Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
This season of /DRIVE also includes a special investigative episode that looks into the car culture of Los Angeles. Through interviews with the LAPD and street racers, /DRIVE examines how social media has led to a rise in underground racing and sideshows.
All of that returns this Sunday, October 21st, at 8:00pm ET. This season, over the course of seven episodes, we present a dubious auto industry award, examine Los Angeles street takeovers, drive the Porsche 919 racecar (well, one of us does), race Power Wheels cars, get lost along the Oregon Trail, sample from a steaming buffet of French cars new and old, and find ourselves in a parade at the 24 Hours of LeMans.
With Matt Farah stepping away to pursue a number of very cool new interests, there are some fresh faces this season. You already know Alex Roy from here and elsewhere; Zack Klapman, a longtime /DRIVE show producer who's recently shown up in Matt’s One Take videos for The Smoking Tire, makes his hosting debut this season, as does über-prolific Jalopnik writer and arbiter of radness, Kristen Lee. (See air schedule below.)
Here's the schedule for this season (air times are ET) on NBCSN:
Sunday, October 21
/DRIVE on NBC Sports - Episode 1: A Car of the Year
8 p.m.
Sunday, October 28
/DRIVE on NBC Sports - Episode 2: L.A. Car Culture
8:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 4
/DRIVE on NBC Sports - Episode 3: How Far We've Come
9 p.m.
/DRIVE on NBC Sports - Episode 4: Grassroots Racing
9:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 11
/DRIVE on NBC Sports - Episode 5: Oregon Trail Road Trip
8 p.m.
/DRIVE on NBC Sports - Episode 6: French Cars
8:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 18
/DRIVE on NBC Sports - Episode 7: Le Mans Pilgrimage (one-hour special)
8:30 p.m.
NBCSN Channel Finder
