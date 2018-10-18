Porsche Taycan Price to Land Somewhere Between Cayenne and Panamera

Porsche's upcoming Taycan electric sedan is nearing production, but one key factor remains unknown: its price. According to Automotive News, Porsche intends to price the newest Tesla rival right between the Cayenne SUV and Panamera wagon.

The Cayenne currently starts at roughly $70,000 in the United States, whereas the Panamera starts at around $85,000. If the Porsche executive's comments turn out to be true, the Taycan could cost somewhere around $80,000. However, Automotive News presents a different figure, claiming that the Taycan could cost 80,000 euros or the equivalent to $92,500. The higher figure is based on European pricing and is in line with prior speculation of the Taycan's expected price at launch.

“We’re expecting a price somewhere between a Cayenne and a Panamera,” said Robert Meier, Porsche model director for the Taycan.

Of course, that would be the cost of a base model Taycan. Lutz Meschke, Porsche's Chief Financial Officer, told journalists that the automaker was also exploring offering high-performance and long-range versions of the Taycan that could be priced as high as 200,000 Euros. In the U.S., a fully loaded, range-topping Panamera 4S Executive with options can reach the upper ranges of $160,000, while a Turbo S E-Hybrid knocks on the $200,000 mark.

The lower end of the pricing spectrum puts the Taycan directly in competition with Tesla's luxury electric sedan, the Model S, which stars at $77,000 and can cost as much as $147,000 depending on the selected battery capacity and optional equipment. However, Porsche's claim to fame begins is in its charging system.

Porsche says that the Taycan's 800-volt charging system will allow vehicles to accept a charging rate of up to 350 kilowatt-hours, meaning that an 80 percent capacity charge could be achieved in as little as 15 minutes. Even though the German automaker is looking to begin installing these ultra-fast chargers around the nation, it won't have the current advantage of Tesla's densely populated Supercharging network.

Overall, the automaker believes that it will build around 20,000 units of the Taycan annually, however, if demand is greater, Porsche says that it could expand this even further. This could potentially lead to an annual revenue of over $1.7 billion on Taycan sales alone, making Porsche's initial $7.4 billion electrification investment seem like chump change.