13-Year-Old Steals Mom's BMW Then Get’s Public Spanking on the Side of the Road

When 13-year-old Aaron Campero of El Paso, Texas took his mother’s BMW 3 Series for a joyride Friday, he probably didn’t think the drive would end with a serious spanking in public.

According to his sister Lisa’s Twitter feed, Campero’s first step was to turn the Wi-Fi off in order to shut the exterior cameras off at the house. Once the coast was clear, he took his mother’s car to pick up some friends and a girl to cruise around with. When Campero’s mom found out what happened and who took her Bimmer, both Campero’s mom and sister took off in another vehicle to track him down.

Fortunately for us, Campero’s sister made sure to capture the entire episode in real time. The progression from genuine concern to serious anger once Campero’s safety was confirmed is swift and incredible to watch. In the first video, you can hear Campero’s mom speak with the mother of Campero’s girlfriend who decided to join him on his dangerous—and illegal drive. They sound calm, organized, and ready to take action.