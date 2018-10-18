Tesla's Manufacturing Complexity to Blame for Thin Profit Margins, Says Analyst

Sandy Munro, a manufacturing analyst who criticized Tesla's Model 3 after performing a teardown earlier this year, has broken his silence over the electric sedan once again. After spending 6,600 hours going over a Model 3 with a fine-toothed comb, Munro has his fair share of compliments and concerns over the electric sedan but is most critical of the automaker's manufacturing process. According to Bloomberg, Munro and his team ripped apart a Model 3 piece by piece in a Detroit warehouse, taking notes along the way. After itemizing the cost of materials required to produce the Model 3, Munro estimates that it may only cost around $2,000 more to source parts than what it takes to build the BMW i3. Tesla's major expenses are believed to stem from the automaker's "unconventional" choices surrounding the production of the sedan. “This body is their single biggest problem,” said Munro in an interview with Bloomberg. “It’s killing them.” Tesla holds itself in high regards for topping the NHTSA's safety charts, which it does by making sophisticated engineering and design choices. However, Munro believes that there are also unnecessary steps taken with some reinforcements on the Model 3. Instead of adding an additional steel and aluminum frame on the bottom of the Model 3, the analyst believes that an adequate structural rigidity is already being produced with the battery pack that resides in the floor of the vehicle.

via Tesla Structural decisions can be seen in a still captured from a video released to highlight the Model 3's safety.

Further discoveries on the underside of the car attributed to Munro's diagnosis of over-manufacturing. The trunk well, where many automakers previously kept a spare tire, is made from multiple pieces of aluminum (nine in total) held together with welds and rivets. “If that car was made anywhere else, and Elon wasn’t part of the manufacturing process, they would make a lot of money,” Munro continued. “They’re just learning all the old mistakes everyone else made years ago.” Earlier this year, after Munro publicly critiqued the Model 3's design, he reportedly spoke with CEO Elon Musk and others at Tesla on a conference call. When certain complications were brought to Tesla's attention, Musk reportedly admitted to Munro that at least one undisclosed engineer was fired over decisions pertaining to the design of the Model 3. According to Bloomberg, Tesla says that its manufacturing process has changed since Munro's benchmark vehicle was produced. Ultimately, Munro believes that the $49,000 Model 3 costs Tesla only $34,700 in materials to build. This indicates the potential for a maximum of a 29% premium on top of the manufacturer's raw cost, which, of course, is lessened by other expenses such as research and development, labor, as well as logistics that are not included in Munro's overall estimate. Despite the criticism of the manufacturing decisions, the analyst commends the Model 3's technological advancements. Not only was the software far superior to other options on the market, but so are some of the technology-related engineering decisions found in the car.